Senior police officer run over, killed by errant driver

A senior police officer has been run over and killed by a suspected errant driver, who is currently on the run.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Obed Wachgiu, the Officer-in-Charge of Kiwanga Police Post in Mukono Division, and two others were knocked as the motorist was overtaking another car in Kiwanga Trading Centre.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said ASP Wachgiu was riding a police motorcycle while two other victims including the area defence secretary were on another bike when the accident happened at 10pm on Saturday.

“Motor vehicle registration number UBM 123L Subaru Forester white in colour being driven by one Robert, a businessman at Kiwanga, was from Kiwanga side heading towards Jomayi direction. The driver left his side while overtaking and knocked two riders - the rider of motorcycle registration number UP 8064 Yamaha and UFW 742F Bajaj Boxer from the opposite direction,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

The driver of the Subaru Forester later on lost control and knocked an electric pole before he jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the police officer was rushed to Pearl Clinic in Kiwanga and later to Gwattiro Hospital in Bweyogerere, which referred him to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

However, he was first taken to China Friendship Hospital since he was in bad condition, which also referred him to Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The other two victims were admitted in different medical facilities with minor injuries.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the hunt for the suspect on charges of reckless driving is ongoing.

“The driver should turn himself to the police as soon as possible before we use all our resources and capabilities to find him,” he said.

One of Kiwanga residents described a deceased officer as a friendly and dedicated person, who often escorted him from the trading centre to his home deep in the night.

