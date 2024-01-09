Senior six leaver, mother found dead

Police in Mbarara District in western Uganda are holding a 55-year-old man and two others after his 18-year-old daughter and her 49-year-old mother were found dead in their house.

Ruth Ainembabazi, a senior six leaver and her mother, Frascisco Bashaba, a peasant were on January 6, 2024 found dead in their house at Nsiika cell, Ntura parish in Mbarara District.

Police detectives who have detained three suspects, including Bashaba’s husband, believe they were killed on the night of January 5, 2024.

“The facts gathered indicate that the mother (Bashaba) in the company of her daughter (Ainembabazi) visited her brother in Nsiika cell, where she received a [phone] call from her husband Deus Musinguzi with whom they were not in good terms, asking their whereabouts. The duo later returned to their home. They were not seen until January 6, 2024 when residents got concerned and checked their house. They found the two victims dead. Both their heads were smashed with a blunt object,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Tuesday.

According to him, three suspects, including Musinguzi, Bashaba’s 25-year-old step son, Julius Ainemukama and her 50-year-old co-wife Rosemary Kyohairwe were arrested due to an existing family wrangles.

“They were the last persons who called the victims prior to their death, and were acting in a suspicious manner. We do strongly condemn such murders within domestic settings, and would like to urge spouses to always have respect for each other and avoid taking the law in their hands. Investigations into the matter are ongoing,” Mr Enanga added Tuesday, barely a day after police detectives in the northern Uganda district of Apac and their counterparts in Sironko District in eastern Uganda said they were investigating two separate machete attacks that left two women dead.