Senior Six results out Friday

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is set to release results for the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams on Friday.

This is the last batch of Uneb exams to be released for the 2020 academic year after the recent release of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The assistant commissioner for communication information management at the Education ministry, Mr Patrick Muinda, yesterday told Daily Monitor in an interview that Uneb will brief Education minister Janet Museveni tomorrow ahead of the release.

“Before results are released, Uneb has to brief the minister of Education about the performance of the students. This briefing will take place on Wednesday at State House,” Mr Muinda said.

Venue

He said Ms Museveni is scheduled to release the exams on Friday at a venue yet to be communicated.

PLE and UCE results were released at State House Entebbe and State House Nakasero, respectively.

A total of 98,393 learners sat for UACE examinations in April this year from 2,339 centres across the country.

The Ministry of Education is slated to release UACE before holding Senior One and Senior Five selection exercises.

Advertisement

A number of schools have since last month asked parents to apply for placements online.

While releasing PLE and UCE exams recently, Ms Museveni said the government would announce dates for the selection exercise after the government had lifted the 42-day Covid-19 induced lockdown that was instituted in June.

President Museveni on July 30 lifted the lockdown but kept schools closed.