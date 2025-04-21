Senior six student found hanging dead in Kabale school dormitory

Police in Kabale District in Western Uganda are investigating the circumstances under which a senior six student at Solberg College in Kabale Municipality allegedly died by suicide.

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Nikita Kiconco, 21, a resident of Rutoma cell, Nyabikoni ward in Central Division of Kabale District.









"It's alleged that on [Good] Friday, some students of Solberg College left for the Easter holiday, and around 60 others, including Kiconco, remained at school. Today (Sunday), students left the school for prayers at Nyabikoni Church of Uganda at around 10:30 am but Kiconco and one of her colleagues remained at the school in their respective dormitories. She (Kiconco) had reportedly not been feeling well and was on medication for an unknown condition," Mr Maate said.

The school head teacher, Mr Denis Tusiime, told police that when students returned from church at around 1 pm, they found Kiconco hanging dead on a rope tied to one of the timbers used to roof the dormitory.



“The students made an alarm which attracted the matron who informed me, and I immediately reported the matter to CPS Kabale," Mr Tusiime said.

Kiconco’s body was taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem as investigations continue.

“Upon receiving the information, a case of suspected suicide was opened at Kabale police station and the homicide team under the command of the acting OC/CID Kabale CPS, D/IP Barijunaki Samuel visited the scene of crime and documented it. The body was retrieved from the scene and taken to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for examination," Mr Maate added.









Kiconco’s demise comes two months after another student was found hanging dead in Seeta High School dormitory.

Elishammah Ssesazi, 16, was allegedly found hanging dead in the dormitory at around 3 am on February 21, 2025.

“It is alleged that the deceased had attended evening classes on the previous day until 10pm and later retired to the dormitory along with his classmates. However, at around 3am, one of his roommates discovered him hanging next to his bed and immediately informed the school administration, which subsequently alerted the police,” Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

READ: Pregnant senior six student hangs self





Ssesazi's death happened just days after another senior three female student reportedly self-immolated protesting her parents' decision to return her to a single girls' school, Mpoma Girls’ School.





