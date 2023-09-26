Senior three student arrested over trafficking 170 people in jobs scam

Police have detained a 17-year-old senior three student of Kapeka SSS in Nakaseke District for the allegedly trafficking 170 youths, whom he reportedly harbored at the home of a 28-year-old woman in Nampunge village, Kakiri sub-county in Wakiso District.

The student was tracked down and arrested from Kyondo in Kapeka on September 18, 2023 and transferred to Kakiri police division in Wakiso District.

“Upon interrogation he admitted that he wanted to extort money from the victims using the name of Humble Company in Kenya as a cover up. There was no connection with the company, and the job advert for waiters, waitresses, coffee parkers and supermarket attendants in Kenya was fake,” said police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga.

The student will be charged with 170 counts of trafficking in persons, according to Mr Enanga.

The student’s arrest comes days after the woman who had been acting as his recruitment agent was arrested early this month.

Earlier, police said at least 98 of the victims from Nansana, Kyengera, Bukomero, Butambala, Kasese, Fort Portal and Kyegegwa had each allegedly paid Shs100, 000 to the suspects for the jobs.

The others had paid Shs50, 000 each.

The student was allegedly acting as an agent on behalf of his sister associated with the Humble Company in Nairobi, Kenya.

Both male and female victims had converged at a residence in Nampunge village, Wakiso District, awaiting transportation to Nairobi.

Security operatives said they were tipped off by locals who became concerned about the youths gathered at the home and speaking different languages, an indication that they had been gathered from different areas.

The owner of the home was arrested and has since been also slapped with charges related to human trafficking.