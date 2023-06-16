Senior Three student commits suicide in Namisindwa

Shock engulfed residents of Wafuluya Cell, Magale town council in Namisindwa District on Thursday night after a 19-year-old girl was found hanging dead in a tree.

According to the Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson ASP Rogers Taitika, the reasons for Catherine Seera, a Senior Three student to take her own life are not yet clear.

“It’s alleged that the deceased left home on Wednesday to Magale Town Council for leisure and after some time, she informed her sister that she was going to meet her boyfriend. At around 9pm Thursday, one of her neighbours found her on the rope hanging dead,” he said.

She was staying with her sister Edith Nabulwale at the time of the incident.

Mr Taitika told this publication that they suspect that the deceased might have committed suicide over a failed love affair.

The Magale Town Council Chairperson, Mr Martin Muyekukha, urged police to investigate the matter to its conclusion to establish the real cause.

The body was taken to Mbale City Mortuary for Post-mortem as investigations go on.

This becomes the second incident in a mother where students take their own lives in the same area.

Late last month another senior three student at Magale Secondary School allegedly hanged herself.