Senior three student escapes from school, drowns in water reservoir

Musinguzi Bilson, 17 a senior three student at St Leo's College Kyegobe drowned on Thursday in an artificial water reservoir in Kijanju Cell, Virika Ward Central Division in Fort Portal Tourism City.

Musinguzi and other three students reportedly left the school playground at around 9am during an ongoing patriotism training.

They reportedly left the playground without permission from the school administrators and went to a water reservoir which is about one kilometer away to swim.

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said the deceased was the first to remove his clothes to start swimming. His colleagues reportedly tried to stop him in vain.

“His fellow students stopped him and he refused then he entered into the water in the process drowned. When his fellow students waited for him to appear and he failed, that's when they ran away back to school. They did not report until one of the administrators who works as the school bursar received a call from someone giving him that information,” he said.

The body was retrieved from the waters by police with the help of residents and was taken to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

