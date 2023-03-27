Senior two student found hanging dead in police cell
What you need to know:
- James Mukama was arrested on allegations of stealing two saucepans and a passport belonging to one of the residents of Bugobi Town Council
A police inquest is underway in Namutumba District into the mysterious death of a senior two student of Busembatia Secondary School in Busembatia Town Council, Bugweri District.
James Mukama was on Monday morning found hanging dead in his cell at Bugobi Police Post, Bugobi Town Council, Namutumba District.
Ms Bridgette Nabudo, his sister, said Mukama was arrested last Friday on allegations of stealing two saucepans and a passport belonging to one of the residents of Bugobi Town Council.
“I had gone for the ongoing residual mosquito spraying currently underway in Namutumba District, when I heard about my brother’s arrest. I visited him that (Friday) evening to confirm whether the allegations against him were true, but he said they weren’t,” Ms Nabudo told this publication on Monday.
She added: “We were planning to go to Court this week, but his death has shocked us. My brother has been a hardworking boy committed to his gardens where he gets school fees. His death is a very big loss to us as a family because our father has lost an heir.”
Ms Veronica Namumbya, also a sister to the deceased, said she last spoke to Mukama on Sunday evening.
“During our lengthy conversation, he told me how ‘bad’ police cells were, and I did not know that was his last speech,” she said.
Mr Moses Nandabi, the Bugobi Town Council district councillor, blamed police for their alleged delay to carry out investigations, saying the suspect was detained for more than the stipulated 24 hours, after which a suspect must be produced in Court.
Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, said: “Police are doing their best to establish the cause of death. It is true he hanged himself, but our investigations are still going on.”