Seniors take center stage for active living and blood donation drive

The inaugural Baby Boomers Evening Run and Blood Donation Drive lit up Kampala on Sunday evening, bringing together older adults, families, and fitness enthusiasts for an inspiring celebration of health, community, and compassion.

The event, held in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, encouraged participants—particularly senior citizens and mothers to embrace active living as a powerful tool against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), while also contributing to a vital cause through blood donation.

The cool evening air provided the perfect backdrop for what organizers described as a movement to keep Uganda’s “Baby Boomers” strong, social, and full of life.

“This run was for our Baby Boomers, our mothers and elders because they deserve strong, active, and fulfilling lives,” said Ms. Sapphira Nyabunwa, Managing Director of SAFI Cleaning Services Limited, which organized the event. “Age is not a reason to slow down; it’s a reason to move smarter, breathe deeper, and live healthier.”

Nyabunwa, who also serves as Vice President of the Kampala Hash Harriers, added that the goal was to inspire seniors to prioritize wellness and community connection.

Ms Gloria Aber Otim, SAFI’s Head of Finance and Administration, emphasized that the initiative extends beyond fitness, it’s about building a culture of preventive health.

“By organizing events like this, we’re demonstrating that health and hygiene go hand in hand,” she said. “A clean environment and an active lifestyle are the foundation of healthy communities.”

Mr Gerald Okware, Religious Advisor to the Kampala Hash Harriers, praised the effort for bringing people together and encouraging consistent physical activity.

“Loneliness is a killer, and what this event has done is fight that with community and compassion,” he said. “Exercise is essential, not optional. Don’t wait for a doctor to prescribe it, start walking now.”

Beyond the fun and fitness, participants rolled up their sleeves to donate blood, helping replenish Uganda’s national supply and potentially saving countless lives.