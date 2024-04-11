Sensitise faithful to embrace census, says  Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has called upon clerics to sensitise the faithful about the need to be counted during the forthcoming National Census.

The prelate, in his pastoral letter dated April 5, to the Church, said the outcome of the census will be useful in providing various insights into the demographic and social aspects of the country.

“The National Census has been scheduled for May 9 and May 10. It is crucial for all members of our communities to participate in it. As leaders within the Anglican and Christian communities, our role in mobilising and informing our congregation about this census is paramount. The data collected during this census will provide valuable insights into various demographic and social aspects of our nation. This will in turn help to inform policy and resource allocation,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added: “I, therefore, write this pastoral letter to urge you to use your platforms and networks to spread awareness about the census among your fellow Christians and neighbours. Encourage them to participate fully and accurately.”

Emphasis

Further in his pastoral letter, the prelate urged the church leaders to emphasise the importance of indicating their religious affiliations accurately as Anglican or Church of Uganda.

“This will ensure that the religious diversity within our nation is correctly represented, and resources can be allocated appropriately to support various religious communities,” he emphasised.