Sensitise free land title owners on land use - Nabakooba

Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, has urged ministry zonal officers to sensitise beneficiaries in the ongoing processing and distribution of freehold land titles on how to use the land productively to improve their income.

“Sensitise the beneficiaries to use their land productively to enable them engage in improving their household incomes but also attain what we call land tenure security because this exercise is helping us to reduce disputes but also reduce cases of land grabbing,” she said.

Ms Nabakooba made the remarks during the handover of the second batch of 44,425 freehold titles processed for 13 districts through the Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC) system at the Surveys and Mapping Department in Entebbe.

“Once land is titled, it becomes permanent because the coordinates are properly picked and they are on our system, and encourage them to also use our portal which was opened to the public on the land information system to check on the status of their titles and also know what is taking place in their areas,” she added.

The 13 districts set to receive the titles include Bukedea (2,787 titles), Serere (1,519), Soroti (1,270), Kamuli (7,458), Luuka (642), Jinja (495), Mayuge (3,260), Isingiro (2,978), Ntungamo (3,618), Sheema (2,733), Kikuube (8,728), Maracha (4,313), and Oyam (4,616).

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Lands, Mr Richard Juuko, said despite facing a few challenges with the new mass titling systems, they hope to meet their target to have all titles produced by the end of September. “We are going to continue producing more titles because of the effect they have on the economy, the tenure security, but also the effect that it grows the banking sector as most of the land is used as collateral,” he said.



