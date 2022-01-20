Sensors to curb noise pollution in Entebbe

Government has called on newly created city mayors to embrace technology in order to enable the State to plan for smart cities with factual research.

“When we use technology to get information and data used to plan, then it becomes better for us. I believe we need to have more informed technological decisions for a government to get better,” Ms Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance remarked Wednesday after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Entebbe Municipal Council and Sunbird Al.

The MoU will see the municipal use noise monitoring sensors to measure, record levels of noise and noise pollution in Entebbe on.

“Having a city is one thing but having it smart is another. Our intention is to have a 10-year roadmap for digitizing this country. It doesn’t mean those that have run faster than the roadmap should halt and wait for us. We are going to support everyone interested in technology,” the minister said.

The Entebbe mayor Mr Fabrice Rulinda said the municipal partnered with Sunbird in order to track down and address the health and safety concerns of residents enduring excessive noise from different avenues.

“The noise monitors will help us keep record of areas with the high noise levels and we shall address them appropriately,” he said.

Mr Rulinda said the technology comes at the right time when the economy is set to be fully reopened.

“Previously we couldn’t pin the noise polluters but with this Al, we will pin the culprits, identify and caution them in order to not only address noise complaints but proactively set targeted policies to minimize the activity from where these concerns originate,” he said.

The Sunbird AI Director Mr Ernest Mwebaze said the noise monitors will develop an understanding of the noise situation at critical facilities like hospitals, residential areas, and schools.

“The sensors stream real-time data on decibel levels in an area and provide source identification of noise disturbance to the municipal authorities,” he informed.