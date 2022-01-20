Sensors to curb noise pollution in Entebbe

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of the ICT and National Guidance ministry,  Ms Aminah Zawedde (C) holds a sensor as Mayor Fabrice Rulinda (R) and Sunbird AI Director Mr Ernest Mwebaze (2nd L) observe on January 19, 2022. PHOTO/PAUL ADUDE

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Entebbe Municipal Council will use noise monitoring sensors to measure, record levels of noise and noise pollution in Entebbe on.

Government has called on newly created city mayors to embrace technology in order to enable the State to plan for smart cities with factual research.

