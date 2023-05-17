Sentencing convicts in murder of two South Sudanese nationals deferred

The High Court has postponed the sentencing of six men who were found guilty of murdering two South Sudanese; Mohammed Abdallah, and Ibrahim Bakhit, about five years ago.

The convicts include a former employee of the private security firm Saracen, a driver, a businessman, and a salesman. Last week, High Court Judge Stephen Mubiru convicted the group on two counts of murder and aggravated robbery. He set May 16 for the sentencing of the convicts.

However, the deputy Registrar of the High Court Criminal Division, Festo Nsenga deferred the sentencing to May 24, saying that Justice Mubiru was occupied with another case in the Commercial Court. In his ruling, Justice Mubiru said the convicts used a pistol to rob and kill the victims in August 2018 at Arua Park in Kampala.

Court heard that the idea of robbery was introduced by one of the convicts, who was employed as a cleaner at the hotel where the victims stayed. The convicts planned and executed the crime, resulting in the deaths of the victims. The Court found that the convicts aided and abetted the main perpetrator, who is a former security guard, by providing information and advice on the robbery.

While the prosecution sought a life imprisonment sentence, the relatives of the deceased requested the death penalty. The convicts pleaded for leniency, citing their family responsibilities and the fact that they had not previously been convicted.