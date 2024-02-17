Separate politics from govt programs-IGG tells opposition

The Inspector General of government Beti Kamya has urged Ugandans to separate politics from state programs if they are to improve their livelihoods.

Kamya asked opposition leaders to always lobby for their people in such programs, saying that development has nothing to do with politics.

“I encourage everybody to participate in government programs, otherwise you should not be going to government hospital if you are saying you will not participate in government programs, because that is another government service,” Kamya said on Friday.

She further decried would be beneficiaries that always fraudulently take advantage of government programs like Emyooga and Parish Development Model by defaulting.

“I was a strong member of the opposition but I embraced this government program of Saccos and I encourage everybody to separate development programs of government and politics,” Kamya said during a meeting with Lunda SACCO members in Bulenga, Wakiso District.

Kamya is the founder and patron of Lunda, a Sacco started in 2006.

Meanwhile, Kamya explained that although she got black lash from her then political party (Forum for Democratic Change), it did not stop her from lobbying for her people who have now come out of poverty.

She noted that the Sacco has helped many people in Rubaga Division to educate their children, engage in farming and other businesses.

At the same event Kamya cautioned Ugandans to borrow Sacco money with good plans that will enable them to be able to pay back the loans.

“When people borrow money, they don’t use it for what it is intended and won’t be able to pay back and that’s how the Sacco collapses because it depends on people’s abilities,” she observed.

Dick Kasolo, the chairperson of the Sacco said that Ugandans have lost the culture of saving but only want to borrow, thinking the money to borrow should come from somewhere else not from them.