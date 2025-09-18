Separation of powers doomsday: Is Parliament in shadow of Executive?

In early January 2013, the former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, found herself in a spot of bother with the Executive. In fact, despite commanding the majority of MPs in the ninth Parliament voted in during the February 2011 general elections, President Museveni had enjoyed nothing but a belligerent relationship with the House. Ms Kadaga, who was voted out of the ruling NRM politburo late last month, had recalled Parliament into session to debate the December 23, 2012 arrest of Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko and Kinkizi West MP Dr Chris Baryomunsi in connection with alleged interference in the probe of the death of Butaleja Woman MP Cerinah Nebanda. She had become the full Speaker in 2011 after 10 years of deputising Edward Ssekandi. She had witnessed firsthand the Executive’s overbearing influence during the Eighth Parliament.

So, upon assuming the Parliament’s leadership, she set out to distinguish herself, with a knack for calling the other arms of government to order and being a neutral arbiter who allowed MPs across the political divide to gravitate towards her in admonishing government ministers openly on the floor and listening and agreeing to Opposition-led positions. As the third most important person in the country then, notwithstanding her weaknesses, her name and that of her deputy Jacob Oulanyah, famed for his incomparable oratory and sense of humour, even popped a few times among the candidates in the NRM’s proverbial succession queue. A quick dive into the Hansards of the Legislature, one of the three veritable arms of government in functional democracies and a catalyst of socio-economic development, from the Sixth Parliament up to some point in the twenty-tens, is revitalising for the quality of intellectual debate and focus on core issues that affect the citizenry and add to the building blocks of good governance.

But that was then. Parliament derives its mandate from Chapter six of the Constitution. The same provision provides for the Administration of the Parliament Act, which further drills into the finer duties of Parliament. The Justice Benjamin Odoki-Constitutional Commission in its report submitted in December 1992 underlines the foundation of the three arms of government to ensure that while every organ and institution “enjoys an appropriate degree of independence and powers, it is also subject to checks by other organs and institutions.” The 1996 elections ushered in the Sixth Parliament through the subsequent election cycles to the current Eleventh House voted in 2021. While there are mixed reactions on the performance of the successive parliaments, there is a massive consensus that the current one could be the worst in post-independent Uganda.

From entanglement in byzantine corruption and abuse of office, subpar debates, haphazard handling of legislation to excessive flattery with the Executive, never has Parliament elicited so much revulsion in recent times. Mr Timothy Chemonges, the executive director of the policy think tank Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), concurred that the Eleventh Parliament has fallen short of its expectations. “The Constitutional mandate of Parliament rests on four pillars: representation, law-making, appropriation (budget oversight), and holding the executive accountable. On these, the Eleventh Parliament has performed unevenly,” Mr Chemonges said. CEPA publishes the online Parliament Watchdog, which scrutinises the goings-on in the House. Its reporters are, however, banned from Parliament.

“While it has passed several laws and appropriated resources on time, its effectiveness in holding the Executive to account has been limited. Oversight too has often been compromised by political loyalties and the dominance of the Executive arm of government,” Mr Chemonges added. The Executive’s overreach over the Legislature, where it commands the majority with 337 MPs and more than a dozen NRM-leaning Independents, often leads to rubber stamping the latter’s decisions many times without considerable independent thought, sometimes not in line with the wishes of the electorate. The November 2024 repealing of the Uganda National Roads Act (Unra), which allowed for the subsuming of the roads body under its parent Ministry of Works and Transport without a properly laid out plan.

Barely a year later, both Speaker Anitah Among and the MPs were lamenting the deplorable state of national roads that were maintained by Unra. In December 2012, the Kadaga-led House passed the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) Act, which among others, regulated petroleum exploration and established the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, the oil sector regulator, exactly the way the Executive conceived it. The MPs had insisted on clipping the powers of the minister of Energy, especially in light of allegations that two senior ministers had pocketed bribes from UK-based Tullow Oil to influence decisions. In both scenarios, when the Executive failed to make solid arguments for its proposals, it turned to the NRM parliamentary caucus to push through the legislation. Similarly, President Museveni used the NRM caucus to push through the controversial amendment of the UPDF Act.

Back in 2012, the House even put the Executive, including the President, on the spot when debating oil bribes paid to senior ministers and the controversial death of the outspoken Butaleja Woman MP, Nebanda, who was suspected to have died of poisoning. In June 2013, the House even attempted to block the appointment of the former Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Aronda Nyakairima, as minister of Internal Affairs without first resigning from the army, besides variously exerting pressure on ministers over accountability and service delivery queries. It was also then that the parliamentary accountability committees held a lot of sway and corruption was not widely spoken, at least not openly, as since the last term of Parliament. The NRM legislators Muhammad Nsereko, Theodore Ssekikubo, Barnabas Tinkasimire, and Wilfred Niwagaba even became reputed as “rebel MPs” for their sheer boldness in putting up fights against ruling party decisions and the Executive generally.

Separation of powers doomsday

The 1995 Constitution underlined the independence of the three arms of government in an interdependent relationship, but there is a long history of the Executive overbearing over the other arms, which lawyer Gawaya Tegulle argued “was deliberately designed right from the beginning.” “The system of checks and balances was never designed to work from day one, and you have to give it to President Museveni for being a strategic thinker; he thinks 10 to 20 years ahead. We are only waking up now to so many things that aren’t working nor good for the country when he has encircled himself with a powerful military machine and too powerful to dislodge but the system was never designed to work,” Mr Tegulle said.

He added: “Museveni has never liked anyone who shines or outshines him, and that is the beginning point for the system of separation of powers.” Mr Tegulle cited the removal of James Francis Wambogo Wapakhabulo, dubbed Uganda’s best-ever Speaker of Parliament, in 1998 and pushed him to the backburners as the national political commissar of the Movement. Wapakhabulo had chaired the Constituent Assembly that debated and enacted the 1995 Constitution and went on to become Speaker of the sixth/first Parliament under the new constitutional order, and his name had popped up among the level-headed successors to President Museveni. Critics have averred that Wapakhabulo was removed for being uncompromising on principles and too reasonable to the annoyance of the Executive.

He was replaced with Francis Ayume, who was later made Attorney General and replaced with a pliant Ssekandi, who after serving for 10 years, was appointed vice president. Months before his death in March 2004, Wapakhabulo, now as second deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs, had written to President Museveni on November 19, 2003, warning him about the machinations to remove term limits to allow him to stand for a third term. The incumbent had campaigned in 2001 on the promise of exiting after the second term ending 2006. In a rejoinder published in this newspaper on May 13, 2004, President Museveni responded to Wapakhabulo’s letter ending all speculation that he was behind the scheme to remove the term limits and discounted all the former’s propositions.

The tone of the President’s response, one columnist pointed out on May 23, 2004, beckoned “all Ugandans to prepare for tough times ahead.” Ssekandi was succeeded by Kadaga, who was replaced by Oulanyah, who died in March 2022 barely one year after becoming Speaker, deputised by Ms Among who took over effectively and deputised by Thomas Tayebwa. In all subsequent contests for the head of the Legislature since Wapakhabulo’s removal, Parliament as an institution was reduced to personalities seeking their own interests and then national interests. There is no impartiality, which is fundamental to the proper functioning of a democratic Parliament and conduct business without fear or favour, let alone ensuring constitutional equilibrium.

In the House of Commons in the UK, for example, regarded as the mother of all parliaments a Speaker must be politically impartial. On election he or she resigns from their political party and remains detached even in retirement. They can, however, tend to their constituent problems. In Uganda, being that the President determines who takes the coveted position; Article 109 of the Constitution prescribes the Speaker of Parliament to take charge of the country in the absence of the President and vice president, what the Executive wants, they get. Even ordinary citizens have grown accustomed to this selfish school of thought in that they require aspiring MPs to bribe their way.

Arm-twisted by Executive?

In May this year, Parliament passed the highly contested UPDF (Amendment) Bill 2025, which drew ire over the matter in which legislation was debated and passed, and in light of the January 31 Supreme Court ruling that stripped military courts of powers to try civilians. The budgeting process has not been without the undue influence of the Executive. Mr Chemonges opined that “the budget process, though constitutionally under Parliament, has largely reflected Executive priorities.” In June last year, President Museveni threw back the Appropriations Bill, 2024, to Parliament. In a letter dated June 22, he listed three grounds for his refusal to assent to the said Bill as required by law.

His refusal was premised on the allegation that Shs750 billion in the Shs72.13 trillion national budget for the fiscal year 2024/25 had been reallocated by MPs for personal gain. “There are three mistakes here. These are indiscipline in budgeting, sabotaging the national priorities and now suspicions of massive corruption. I am therefore writing to request that this practice stops accordingly,” President Museveni said in the letter. Prior to this, Mr Museveni had during his 2024 Budget Address revealed that he had learned of MPs who alter national budget allocations in return for kickbacks. Days later three MPs: Cissy Namujju (Lwengo Woman MP), Paul Akamba (Busiki), and Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East) were arrested and jailed for allegedly soliciting a 20 percent kickback off the increment of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) 2024/25 budget.

The arrest of the trio also featured in the Museveni June 22nd letter. Two weeks later, on July 2, Parliament reconvened to consider the Appropriations Bill. During the same House sitting, the LoP, Mr Ssenyonyi, and his Shadow Finance Minister Ibrahim Ssemujju lamented about the continued allocation of billions of taxpayers’ money to non-materialising projects, including the International Specialised Hospital of Uganda at Lubowa and Atiak Sugar Factory. Mr Chemonges averred that such influences of the Executive create an “imbalance which undermines the doctrine of separation of powers and weakens Parliament’s independence as envisaged in the 1995 Constitution.” Lawmakers are also required to follow up and ascertain whether every shilling as approved and planned in the national budget is put to its intended purpose.





Similar scrutiny is done on government policies to ensure pledges are fully implemented. The oversight task is largely wielded through committees of Parliament which scrutinise, among others, findings of the Auditor General by summoning accounting officers of various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). The public has long switched off. MPs, among other vital duties, are charged with the task of representing the views and legislating on behalf of their electorates that voted into Parliament. For their decisions to be upheld, the plenary sitting in which legislation is made has to be composed of the numbers dictated by provisions within Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

However, in a number of plenary sittings of the five years of the Eleventh Parliament, Speaker Among has decried the persistent absenteeism among lawmakers bankrolled to deliberate on citizenry concerns. For more than three sittings, the Bukedea Woman cautioned the front bench for the absconding House proceedings. In fact, on September 6, 2023, Ms Among called off plenary after no minister surfaced. To better deliver on its obligations, pundits have suggested that MPs must reassert independence by, among others, prioritising constitutional duty over party loyalty and deepening public accountability The lingering question is how far the Legislature can go in the shadow of imperial Executive.



