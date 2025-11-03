September-December rain forecast: Did weather experts get it wrong?

The Department of Meteorological Services under the Ministry of Water and Environment has predicted rainfall patterns in September to December 2025.

The ministry’s weather forecast indicates that from September to December 2025, several parts of the country are expected to receive near-average rainfall. However, some parts in the cattle corridor of the south western region are expected to experience near average, tending to below average rainfall conditions during the forecast period.

According to the released forecast, the season is influenced by major climate drivers that include, the season surface temperature anomaly over central Pacific ocean, which is currently in a neutral state, with low chances of developing into La Nina condition; the current negative phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) index, which is expected to return to neutral state as the season progresses.

The other factors are the positioning of the rainfall belt over the country due to the apparent movement of the overhead sun; the influence of the Cargo Air mass, topographic features, and large inland water bodies. The intra-seasonal variation of the wind system that oscillates around the tropics is referred to as Madden-Julian Oscillations (MJO).

“This is expected to affect the spatial distribution of rainfall at different times of the season over most parts of the country,” the statement reads.

The State minister for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, has urged all stakeholders to use this forecast for strategic planning and for informed decision-making to enhance food security, protect livelihoods, and strengthen climate resilience.

“My ministry will continue to provide timely weather updates to guide national and community-level planning and decision making,” Ms Anywar said.

According to the forecast, south western lowland districts of Ntungamo, Isingiro, Mbarara, IBanda, Kiruhura, and Kazo, and the Rwenzori Sub-region, Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kabarole, and Bunyangabu will experience peak rainfall around late October and early November, and the cessation is expected to occur early mid-December.

It further indicates that in the eastern region districts of Bugiri, Mayuge, Kamuli, the peak rainfall is expected around early September to mid-October, while in the eastern parts of the Kyoga region, parts of Mt Elgon Mbale, Manafwa, and Bududa, peak rainfall is expected around late September to early October.



