Septic murder case: Court to rule on Onebe’s bail next year

Mr Francis Onebe in the cells of Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala in September, where he and his former security guard were charged with murder of his wife. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The senior accountant is accused of murdering  his wife Mary Immaculate Asio, whose body was recovered from a septic tank at their home. 

The High Court in Kampala yesterday set January 6 next year as the date it will decide on the bail application of jailed senior accountant Francis Onebe, who is facing murder charges.

