Septic murder case: Onebe’s trial begins today

The High Court Judge Michael Elubu will today begin the hearing of the murder case against senior accountant Dr Francis Onebe.

Dr Onebe, 63, together with his home security guard Bonny Oriekot, 26, is on remand on the accusation of murdering his wife Asio Mary Immaculate Onebe whose body was found rotten in a septic tank in their marital home in Muyenge, Kampala.

Prosecution contends that Onebe, Oriekkot and others still at large during the month of January 2021 at Muwanga zone in Muyenga, Makindye Division murdered Asio.

Onebe has on two occasions unsuccessfully tried to seek bail in the High Court contending among other grounds that he is suffering from chronic prostatitis, and high blood pressure as a result of old age and thus needed further treatment from Nairobi and London which was also confirmed by the medical officers in prison.

His first attempt for bail was on January 6, 2022, before Justice Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa who rejected his application on grounds that he failed to convince the court that he will not flee the country once released on bail.

Despite the fact that Onebe had already proved exceptional circumstances of his advanced age and sickness, on his second attempt in February 2023, Justice Elubu also denied him bail reasoning that at that stage he was unable to grant him bail and instead ordered for his case to be among those to be listed for trial in the criminal session of the court that started in April 2023.