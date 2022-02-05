Septic tank deaths: Owner of house in police custody

The owner of the residence in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala city, where police detectives on Thursday retrieved two bodies from a septic tank has handed himself to police in Katwe.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, yesterday confirmed the development.

“The owner escaped and went into hiding when police recovered the first body from his residence. However, when the second body was retrieved and police arrested his wife, the owner of the residence went on pressure and produced himself. He is being detained at Katwe Police Station,” he said.

On Thursday, police recovered a body of a yet-to-be identified person at the home of Charles and Naome Tumwine in Kabowa, in Kampala.

Earlier, on January 29, the body of Patrick Turyasingura, who had been reported missing on the January 26, was found in a septic tank at the same residence.

Police revealed that there has been an ongoing inquiry at Katwe Police Station into the disappearance of a male adult, Ronald Akandida, from the same home in December 2020.

“The remains will be conveyed to Mulago City mortuary for postmortem as we await for DNA testing to confirm the identity, “Mr Luke said.