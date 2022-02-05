Septic tank deaths: Owner of house in police custody

A section of the residence where the two bodies were found in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala City yesterday. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA.

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, yesterday confirmed the development.

The owner of the residence in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala city, where police detectives  on Thursday retrieved two bodies from a septic tank has handed himself to police in  Katwe.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.