Septic tank murder case: Deceased was hit on the head

A police pathologist Tuesday told court that Mary Immaculate Asio Onebe, the wife to senior accountant Francis Onebe who is on trial on charges of murdering her, was caused by a head injury following blunt force trauma.

Appearing in court as the first state witness, police surgeon Dr Richard Abayo explained that his duties to carry out a medical report included doing postmortem and collecting samples for further investigations.

While giving his evidence, Dr Abayo stated that Asio’s body could not be identified at the beginning since it was decomposing. However, analysis of medical samples taken from her daughter Ivy Mildred Inaapo led to identification of the body.

“We identified the body as a female adult after looking at different characteristics which included the skull which had lines in between, had a hair wig, the sexual organs were still preserved and were of a woman,” Dr Abayo said.

“The rib cage and breastbone were present and intact. They did not have fractures. Her organs which included lungs and heart were in a state of decomposition,” he added.

Dr Abayo further told court that Asio’s body was tied with three heavy bricks in the neck while there was a depression on her head measuring 8 by 6 centimeters with part of the cheek bone fractured.

“In conclusion, the cause of death was the head injury caused by a forced tumor which is from a weapon with a flat surface; looking at the nature of the depression which could have been caused by a hammer, brick or any other weapon of that nature,” Dr Abayo observed.

Senior accountant Francis Onebe, who is a suspect in the killing of his wife Mary Immaculate Asio Onebe, appears in the High Court at the commencement of his trial over the said murder in Kampala on June 13, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Meantime, defense Lawyers led by David Oluka Kasumba had objected the postmortem report reasoning that it did not indicate the bricks as mentioned by witness Dr Moses Byaruhanga whose signature was not on the document as part of the postmortem team.

Additionally, defense lawyers wanted photographs of the objects mentioned by Dr Abayo attached on the report.

In their response, prosecution led by Sherifah Nalwanga said that the witness told court that they worked as a team and signed because he participated in the examination and

In regard to the three bricks and a string, court heard that there are other witnesses lined up to talk about that together with the said photographs.

Consequently, the trial judge Michael Elubu overruled the defense lawyers' reasoning noting that the witness is an expert whose findings are based on analysis.

The case has been adjourned to June 14 for further hearing of the state witnesses.

Background

The 63-year-old accountant Onebe, together with his 26-year-home security guard Bonny Oriekot are on remand on accusation of murdering Asio.

