Serere fishermen clash over use of illegal fishing gear

Some sections of fishermen in Pingire-Karamojong landing site have clashed amongst themselves over the use of illegal fishing gear that has been banned by the government.

The fishermen using recommended fishing gear and boats accuse another group within the landing site of defying government orders that prohibit the use of illegal fishing nets, known as Kokota, along the shores of Lake Kyoga.

Mr Silver Etubu, a boat owner at the Pingire-Karamojong landing site, stated that the continued use of illegal fishing gear by a sizable number of fishermen is unfair to those who use recommended gear as required by the government and the Fish Protection Unit (FPU).

“I want to emphasise the need for uniform use of recommended gear to maintain the progress made by the government in curbing the use of illegal nets,” he said.

Ms Hellen Anyidu, the district LC5 councillor representing Pingire, expressed concern over the actions of those using illegal fishing gear, stating that they are undermining the efforts by the government to stop the vice.

“Harvesting young fish from the water is injustice and torture to the young fish,” she explained.

Ms Christine Tukei, the chairperson of the Fish Protection Unit at the Pingire-Karamojong landing site, highlighted the challenge posed by local politicians who support illegal fishing activities.

“When we arrested suspects with illegal gears a few days ago, allegations on the ground were that the suspects were tortured yet there was no torture. So such allegations affect our operations,” she said.

The state minister for fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, urged the fishermen to use the lake responsibly with the preservation and future of the lake's resources in mind. She emphasized that it is often those using illegal gear who make false allegations of torture, and she urged cooperation with the Fish Protection Unit

Mr Deo Kato, the commandant of the Fish Protection Unit in Serere District, emphasised the importance of their work in protecting Lake Kyoga for future generations. He refuted allegations of torture, stating that their primary goal is to protect and promote the fishing industry.