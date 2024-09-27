Serere leaders seek to block new District Service Commission over nepotism

Councillors in Serere have blocked the appointment of the new District Service Commission (DSC) accusing the district executive of nepotism.

The names proposed as members of the new DSC include Martha Elimu, Jones Peter Omunyokol, Belindah Alungant Eitu, Donesius Okiror and Joseph Okello.

Kasilo Town Council councillor Nimrod Edweu claimed that “the new team is composed of relatives to members in the executive,” adding that “if allowed, the service commission would be run as a family affair.”

“The law provides that upon expiry of the term of the sitting district service commission their term of office can be renewed, why is the executive interested in the new team which is said to be full of their relatives,” he said.

On Friday, Atiira Sub-County councillor Grace Achan told Monitor that councillors who blocked the appointment of the new DSC received Shs20,000 bribe, allegations that Kyere Sub-county councillor Joseph Omoding, said lack merit.

But Achan said the old DSC headed by Max Acamun was damaged with allegations of corruption but without evidence.

Atiira Sub-county councillor Alex Jimmy Edot suggested that “the old DSC executed its role with due diligence and qualifies to be accorded another term in office.”

“If there is anyone with evidence to disapprove this then they may not qualify but as of now we should continue with the old team,” he added.

Local authorities maintain that fights over the DSC have become dangerous.

Kadungulu Sub-county councilor Emmanuel Okello said “it was saddening that majority of the councilors had sided with the old district service commission.”

When asked for a comment, Serere District vice chairperson of Anna Beatrice Abeja called upon local leaders to put the interests of the voters and district first instead of trading rumors.

She said Serere currently needs a DSC to recruit staff and also fill positions that are vacant as result of retirement and death.

Abeja added that dragging on the matter will strain the performance of the district since human resource is needed.