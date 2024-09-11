Serere pastor arrested over defilement

Police in Bukedea District have arrested male pastor from neighbouring Serere District over allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl, authorities have said.

The victim is a resident of Agoloto Village, Acuru Parish, Koena Sub County in Bukedea District.

On Wednesday, Bukedea District Police Commander (DPC) Richard Asiimwe confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect as Pastor Emmanuel Opio.

It’s alleged that in June 2024, the mother of the victim contacted the pastor to pray for her sick daughter, but the suspect befriended the girl in the subsequent days, without the knowledge of the mother. Consequently, the pastor is accused of impregnating the girl.

According to police, the suspect lured the girl into abortion.

“The suspect was in hiding after realizing that the mother of the victim had reported a case of defilement and forced abortion. So, with the support of police, today we managed to arrest him from Serere and I want to report that he is in our custody,” Asiimwe added.

Asiimwe also revealed that the victim was subjected to treatment while the suspect is liable to two charges of defilement and forced abortion.