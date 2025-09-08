Serve with integrity, EC boss tells staff

Electoral commission staff in Kayunga district have been asked to prioritise integrity and impartiality while conducting the 2026 general elections in order to deliver a credible election to Ugandans.

Speaking during her farewell party organised by the Kayunga Electoral Commission staff in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District on Sunday, Ms Jennifer Kyobutungi, the Kampala Regional Election Officer, noted that the election commission staff, plus other stakeholders, are crucial in delivering a credible 2026 election.

“You should continue to work as a team because as a team you will win,” Ms Kyobutungi advised.

Ms Kyobutungi, who served as the Kayunga District Election officer for about five years, was recently transferred on promotion to serve as the Kampala Region Election Officer.

She had hitherto served as the Buvuma and Jinja districts Election Officer before she was transferred to Kayunga District in 2021 in the same capacity.

Ms Kyobutungi revealed that before her transfer to Kayunga District, she had dreaded working in the district but noted that during her five-year term in Kayunga, she had found the people in the district very friendly and cooperative.

“It is because of my good work in Kayunga District that I was promoted. Kayunga is a peaceful area. Even in a family, you may have ups and downs, but this doesn’t mean you cannot be together,” Ms Kyobutungi said.

Mr Doglous Twine, the Kayunga District Election Officer, called on the EC staff in the area to exercise neutrality during the 2026 general elections, noting that as election managers, they need to have the public trust.

“In whatever we do, we should not be seen to be attached to this side or the other side. Let us work towards a credible election through teamwork,” Mr Twine said.

Ms Kyobutungi was given a goat and other gifts by the Kayunga EC staff in appreciation of her work and for being a “mother” to them.