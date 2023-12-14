Service commissions accused of denying jobs to PWDs  

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Mr Richard Gulume, has accused district service commissions of allegedly denying jobs to persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Gulume said the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government recognises PWDs, but its efforts are being frustrated by members of DSCs, who refuse to employ them or demand bribes.

“The government has made sure that in every district service commission, there must be a PWD to represent the interest of others, but even those on commissions ask for money from their colleagues to employ them,’’ he said on Tuesday.

He was speaking during the commemoration of the belated International Day of PWDs organised by Integrated Disabled Women Activities (IDIWA) in Jinja City.

Mr Gulume said PWDs are hardworking people, citing Ms Fazira Kawuma, the deputy city mayor.

He said the government plans to make it a policy for everybody to educate PWDs so that they take care of their relatives.

“Organisations like IDIWA should, in their proposals, include the element of a fee to educate children with disabilities as the government finalises plans to make it a policy so that their families can become better in the future,’’ Mr Gulume said.

The executive director of IDIWA, Ms Elizabeth Kayanga, asked the government to put sign interpreters in all offices, including the Public Service Commission so that persons with hearing impairment are also catered for.

“We have a challenge of lack of sign interpreters in public services and this becomes a hindrance to persons with hearing impairment as they push for their survival,’’ Ms Kayanga said.

The executive director for Mental Health Uganda, Mr Derrick Kizza Mbuga, said some PWDs are looked at as “problems” yet they are brilliant when put in an office.

Ms Lydia Naisikwe, a member of the Jinja City Commission, who represents PWDs, however, said jobs are given on merit.

“In Jinja City, we have had restructuring and PWDs are among those we have promoted because they qualified,’’ she said, adding that in some cases, PWDs are left out of employment because they lack the requisite qualifications.

A United National Health Survey found that more than 46 percent of PWDs declared that they were excluded from accessing employment on grounds of disability.

Section 13(3) of the PWDs Act authorises the Minister of Labour to determine a quota or a percentage of PWDs to be absorbed in the workforce.

Section 17 of the Disability Act entitles an employer who has over 5 percent of their total labour force with disabilities to tax cuts.