Service delivery gaps haunting NRM in Lango ahead of 2026 polls

President Yoweri Museveni was successfully nominated on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, as he seeks to rule Uganda for a seventh consecutive term.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) boasts that under his leadership, Museveni has left a lasting impact on communities, bringing hope and prosperity to millions.

In Lango Sub-region, party members attribute the area's peace and development to Museveni's visionary leadership.

"Lango Sub-region, once the epicentre of insurgencies, has now achieved total peace and security, which has formed the foundation for socio-economic development," said Judith Alyek, Kole District Woman Member of Parliament, during the tour of Parish Development Model (PDM) programme in Kwania District on January 29, 2025.

The region has seen various developments under Museveni's leadership. The establishment of Lira University has become a beacon of higher education in northern Uganda, offering academic and professional programs that bridge the gap for human resources needed for national development. Additionally, the Lango Sub-region Presidential Skilling Hub at Lira University provides vocational training to foster self-reliance and reduce unemployment among youth.

The upgraded Uganda Technical College in Lira City offers better training facilities, enabling it to produce skilled manpower essential for Uganda's industrialization agenda. Furthermore, the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme has enhanced urban planning and infrastructure within Lira City and Apac Municipality, improving service delivery and the quality of life for residents.

"It is now difficult to tell the difference between Lira City and Kampala City at night," said Ms Alyek, highlighting the impact of USMID. The construction of a state-of-the-art laboratory at Lira Regional Referral Hospital and the commencement of dialysis services have also saved hundreds of kidney patients who previously had to travel to Kampala for treatment.

The NRM government is also being praised for the expansion and rehabilitation of national road infrastructure. The ongoing reconstruction of the Lira-Kamdini highway and the upgrade of the Rwenkunye-Apac-Lira road are significant projects that will open up Lango to the rest of Uganda and the region.

However, leaders in Lango Sub-region have identified areas needing additional support. One key area is infrastructure development, particularly the construction of Lira Airport, which would link Lira City and Uganda to the region and the rest of the world, boosting international trade and the economy.

The region also requires further investment in road networks, with leaders calling for the tarmacking of the 88 km Dokolo-Ochero-Namasale Road and the upgrade of the 120 km Lira-Aloi-Abim-Kotido Road and the 55 km Corner Ayer-Corner Aboke-Iceme-Bobi Road.

In terms of healthcare services, Lango Sub-region has only one general hospital serving a population of 2.56 million, which is below the required standard. Leaders propose that Dokolo, Alebtong, Orum, Ogur, Aboke, and Anyeke health centre IVs be upgraded to general hospitals.

The education sector also faces challenges, with current primary school completion rates in Lango being less than the national average of 40%. Some districts have primary school completion rates as low as 20% due to various challenges facing the education sector.

Additionally, the region faces challenges such as conflict between fishing communities and fisheries enforcement agents, which has impacted livelihoods and led to deaths in the fishing districts of Amolatar, Apac, Kwania, and surrounding areas. The slow process of cattle compensation for people who suffered harm and losses during the two-decade insurgency is another issue that needs to be addressed.

Access to electricity in Lango is currently at 8.4%, against the national average of 18.9%. Leaders propose adding at least 100 kilometers of electricity lines to each district in Lango Sub-region to address the inequalities in accessing electricity and bring Lango at par with the national average.

There is also a call for special consideration for the creation of more administrative units, specifically Aber District from Oyam District and Erute District from Lira District, to improve service delivery and address administrative challenges.



