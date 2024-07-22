Set good example for your children, bishop tells parents

The Bishop of Lira Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Sanctus Lino Wanok, has called on parents to lead decent lives at home, as the family is where children learn most of their values.

Speaking at the belated celebration of Missionary Childhood Day at Apac Catholic Parish headquarters on Sunday, Bishop Wanok said many children are being spoiled due to the indecent lifestyle of their parents.

"This is a big challenge not only in Lango Sub-region but worldwide. Children see wars, quarrels, and vices on TV, and families fighting and using vulgar language. The family should stand together to teach children," he said.

Bishop Wanok added that some parents appear holy in church but live a contradictory life at home, negatively impacting their children's growth.

"There's war, killings, and teaching children to harm each other. This contradicts Christ's values. We must teach and defend life's value," he urged parents.

Rev Fr Steven Odongo, chairperson of Pontifical Mission Societies, noted that some parents neglect their roles in nurturing children.

“Indeed, some parents observe that a big gap between them and their children has made the families lose values of bringing up children,” he said.

Mr Bosco Susan Otodi, a resident, urged parents to spend quality time with their children, praying, eating, and working together to instill values like hard work and teamwork.

“Parents should pray together with their children, eat together and also work together as a team in the gardens, kitchen and other domestic work in order to instill in them the spirit of hard work and teamwork,” he said.

Mr Yeko Ebu, another Christian, emphasized the importance of setting a good example: "We shouldn't get drunk or fight in front of our children. They'll want to do what we do."