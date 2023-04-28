Set up projects for your churches, Archbishop Kazimba urges Christians

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has asked Christians to establish income-generating projects to benefit their dioceses and retired church leaders.

"While it's true that church leaders serve honourably, it pains when they retire miserably. I appeal to the Christians in the country to start income-generating projects which bring supplementary funds for development activities besides supporting the retired clergy,” he said.

Archbishop Kazimba made the remarks on Friday while officiating at the opening of Hamurwa Fuel Service Station owned by the Diocese of Kigezi.

He also asked the Christians to always support the church-founded development projects for the purposes of sustaining development.

"Do not allow your church leaders to walk on foot when you are driving expensive vehicles and you expect to kneel before them for God's blessings. Serve the Lord with all that you have and your blessings will come every time you pray to God. Say no to LGBTQ because it's against the biblical teachings," Archbishop Kazimba said.

The Archbishop who is on a three-day pastoral visit in Kigezi Diocese also officially opened the newly constructed All Saints Church and business centre in Kabale town, opened church projects at Kamuganguzi Church of Uganda and a four-classroom block at Hamurwa Senior Secondary School in Rubanda District.

The state minister for trade Mr David Bahati asked the church as an institution to engage in trade for profits to support church development.

"Do not fear to invest in the business as the church because it generates profits that can supplement other sources of funding for the church. Engage in government programs such as the parish development model and other programs aimed at poverty eradication. Embrace the growing of temperate fruits such as Hass avocado to fight poverty at the household level," he said.