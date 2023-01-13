Seven arrested over burning 17-year old girl Yumbe

At least seven suspects have been arrested and detained at Yumbe Police station on allegation of setting ablaze a girl in Yumbe district.

According to Mr Ignatius Dragudu, the Acting Police Spokesperson for the North West Nile region, Sharon Driwaru, 17, was on January, 8, burnt by an unidentified group of gangs at Cwinya village in Yumbe town council at an unknown time in the night using petrol.

He said, when the Police received the information from the LCs of the area, Police reached the scene, and documentation was done.

"The Police together with some good samaritans rushed the girl who was burnt beyond recognition to Yumbe regional referral hospital for medication. According to the investigation, the victim allegedly stole money from the mother of her husband which the victim denied but the group decided to pour petrol on her and set her ablaze," Mr Dragudu said.

"In our investigations, we managed to arrest seven suspects and one of them was identified to be the husband of the victim. The suspects have been charged with attempted murder and any time, they will be produced in court to answer to the charges," Mr Dragudu added.

Mr Dragudu appealed to the public to use the right ways of solving such problems other than taking the law into their hands adding that people should avoid night movements and be security conscious because the wrong elements always target night hours for their criminal activities.

Unconfirmed reports from the local community also say, on January, 10, another girl below the age of 14 years was strangled to death by unknown people in a local hotel in Edeku Market near Yumbe district headquarters.

It was not clear how the girl was strangled alone yet they were sleeping together with some group of girls in that hotel.

Youths on the spot

The youths in Yumbe district have been in the spotlight over the numerous cases of murder, theft, and other criminal activities in the district.

This time, people in Yumbe Town Council try as much as possible to leave the town before 8.00 PM including shop owners who close their business premises early because the group of gangs can't spare any person who comes across their way and start to attack and rob such a person.

The matter has created a lot of worry among the local community in the area.

Mr Mahad Azabo, the district Youth chairperson said, in less than a month, about 15 people have been killed in the district by the suspected criminals who are the youths.





"My emphasis to interest the district is to do enforcement and operation should be done within the town setting. If I can remember during the COVID-19 lockdown when curfew was in place, it was rear to hear such cases," he said.

"We want the security personnel to start implementing or enforcing operations to minimize such cases because most of these things are done by the youths during night hours and some of the hotspots are identified to allow the security operatives to move in a better direction," he added.

Mr Abdulmutwalib Asiku the district Chairperson and also the vice district chairperson district security committee expresses disappointment over the rise of cases of criminality in the district. He said, as members of the district security committee, they had already put some measures in to ensure that the high rate of criminality within the district is reduced.

"The security committee sat and resolved that the night disco dances that are the major source of escalating cases of criminality must be stopped. We going to organize an extended meeting of the district security committee with the lower local government leaders to ensure that the resolutions that were adopted by the district security committee are implemented in the sub-counties," he said.

He added; "Whoever doesn't implement this resolution of banning night disco dances shall take personal responsibility because our role as the leaders is to protect the lives of the people and their property".



