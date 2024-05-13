Seven census tablets stolen from enumerators

The police are investigating the theft of seven census tablets from enumerators. During a press briefing in Kampala on Monday, police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga stated that in most cases, the suspects allegedly broke into the homes of the victims.

According to police, one census tablet was stolen in Kivu Zone in Wakiso District, where Ms Octavia Ahumuza reported the theft after her house was broken into.

"Another tablet was stolen in Masafu town council in Busia District where Ms Doreen Akello, an enumerator, claims that at 4am on May 9, thugs broke into her house and stole the census tablet and two smartphones," Mr Enanga said.

The third incident occurred in Kawanda parish in Wakiso District where Ms Sarah Namale reported that thugs broke into her home on May 9 at 11pm and stole the census tablet, enumeration sheets, mobile phone, and national ID.

The fourth case took place in Luweero District, where enumerator Marvis Wamuzigo claims that his room was broken into and the census tablet was stolen, but it was later recovered.

On May 10, Beatrice Tusiime, an enumerator from Nakaseke District, reported that thugs broke into her room at 4pm and stole the census tablet.

In Lyantonde District, enumerator Givus Ayesigwa left the census tablet charging at a trading centre on May 8, and the suspects allegedly broke into the room and stole it.

Finally, on May 11, in Buyinja Zone in Wakiso District, enumerator Stephen Bogere claimed that as he was approaching his home, he was attacked and his personal belongings and the census tablet were taken.

"However, our officers who were supposed to be giving safety and security stated that the census activity was being carried out smoothly. We are actively investigating these theft cases," Mr Enanga said.

The national population census which started on May 10 with the reference point being May 9 (census night), takes place every 10 years. This is be the first census where digital technology has been used to collect and process data.