Seven charged with violent seizure of Kaazi Scouts camp released on bail

The Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to seven people accused of violently seizing the Kaazi National Camping and Scouts Centre in Busabala, Wakiso District.

Grade One Magistrate Patience Lorna Tukundane released the group on non-cash bail of Shs5 million each, while their sureties were bonded at Shs10 million. The accused were ordered to return to court on September 8 for the start of their trial.

The suspects who Thursday appeared frail and elderly in the dock denied all charges and applied for bail through their lawyers reasoning that they are of advanced age with some being unwell thus presenting medical documents to court.

Prosecution led by Henry Twinomujuni, did not oppose their bail but asked court to impose strict conditions.

“The accused are indeed elderly but we pray that court gives them stringent bail terms to ensure their attendance when the hearing begins,” Mr Twinomujuni told court.

He confirmed that investigations into the matter were complete.

The accused include Patrick Barugahare Mujuni Patrick 70, a retired teacher from Bushenyi District, Stephen Butumbwire 70, unemployed, resident of Kansanga, Kampala, John Mugisha 85, a retired medical educationist from Ntungamo, Stephen Brain Musoke 64, a retired teacher from Masaka City, Alex Mununuzi 32, a teacher from Iganga District, Michael Richard Orwanga 58, a farmer from Amuria District and Francis Anyango 59, self-employed from Kalaki District.

The seven face five counts including forcible entry, forcible detainer, unlawful occupation of land, malicious damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to prosecution, the accused acting under a splinter faction calling itself the “Boys Scouts Association,” stormed the Kaazi–Busabala site on June 24, 2025.

They allegedly mobilised a large crowd, forcibly entered the Uganda Scouts Association offices, and graded the land.

They are further accused of willfully destroying Scouts’ property, including four kitchen houses, four latrine structures, water tanks, water pipes, a watchtower, and an arena platform.

Prosecution says they also cut down historic trees on the land and confiscated property belonging to the Uganda Scouts Association.

The contested land is comprised in LRV 1693 Folio 5, Kyadondo Block 273 Plot 5, which the Scouts Association says is the official home of the National Scouts Camping Centre.

Background

The takeover triggered intervention on August 18, 2025, when the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), working with security agencies, restored order at Kaazi and handed back the centre to the Uganda Scouts Association.

At the time, SH-ACU noted that the Uganda Scouts Association, which is recognised by the Ministry of Education and Sports, had petitioned the government after reporting the unlawful occupation, alleged land sales, mortgaging of Scouts’ vehicles, and destruction of the 100-year-old forest reserve at the centre.

“The Kaazi Scouts Centre is not just property, it is a national heritage site,” SH-ACU stated in a brief following the intervention, adding: “Government is committed to protecting such institutions and ensuring accountability for all acts of destruction.”

Investigations into the wider alleged conspiracy are still ongoing, with several other suspects said to be at large.





>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;



