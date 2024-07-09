Seven Chinese nationals arrested over illegal sand mining in Lwera

The environment watchdog, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) have arrested seven Chinese nationals who were carrying out illegal sand mining in Lwera swamp along Kampala-Masaka highway.

According to Nema, the seven Chinese were working for one of the private sand mining firms whose activities in Lwera were halted following expiry of its operational permit early this year and the owners failed to restore the area.

“….the said miners were tasked to restore the part of the wetland they had degraded. The restoration exercise aimed at liberating Uganda’s wetlands and other fragile ecosystems, is part of the series of operations the Authority is currently carrying out across the country,” Mr William Lubuulwa, a senior communications officer at Nema said in a statement issued on July 9.

Wetland degradation is a crime under Section 55 of the National Environment Act , Cap 181 and is punishable with a fine not exceeding Shs600million or imprisonment not exceeding 12 years or both.

He said the operation which started on July 8 also saw 13 Sinotruck lorries and four excavators and other equipment impounded.

“Investigations into the matter are being concluded and the suspects will be charged in accordance with the law,” Mr Lubuulwa added.

Several sand mining companies are using dredgers to scoop tonnes of sand from the swamp, but some leave the deep pits open which turn into breeding grounds for mosquitos. Most of the sand excavated from Lwera is ferried to Kampala and other urban centres to support the booming construction sector.

Currently, all gazetted sand mining sites in Lwera are heavily guarded by soldiers and not accessible to the public.

Lwera wetland which stretches 20kilometere, is a major water catchment area that connects several rivers and wetlands in Gomba, Mpigi and Kalungu districts and drains directly into Lake Victoria.

Due to its strategic location along the Kampala –Masaka highway, the vast swamp has in the past two decades attracted many investment companies and individuals who are engaging in sand mining, fishing farming and rice growing. Some encroachers claim they own plots of land in Lwera and even possess land titles which raises questions on how they acquired them in an ecologically sensitive area.