Seven clan members arrested in revenge attack after Lira businessman shot dead

Police in North Kyoga Region have arrested seven clan members in connection with a revenge attack following the death of Dickens Odongo, a local businessman in Lira City.

Moses Opio is accused of being behind the fatal shooting at the supermarket said to be owned by an Indian.

On November 6, 2024, Orimakori clan members, where Odongo belonged, traveled from Amugu Sub-County in Alebtong District with some relatives and attacked the family of the suspect in Akalo Sub-County, Kwania District, demanding burial expenses and blood compensation.

During the scuffle, they allegedly made away with items including three mattresses, two bags of beans, about eight chickens, three solar panels, and several other food items.

North Kyoga Police Spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema said seven people have since been apprehended as suspects and a case of aggravated robbery registered at Akalo Police Station.

“Dangerous weapons like spears and pangas were recovered from the suspects and exhibited as evidence. Statements have been recorded from relevant witnesses and the suspects themselves,” he told journalists on Thursday.

He identified the seven suspects as Daniel Omara, Bonny Ojok, William Nam, Bonnie Owili, James Okao, Samuel Odongo and Felix Okwir.

Police secure the murder scene on Olwol Road, Lira City where a security guard allegedly shot dead a local businessman on October 29, 2024. PHOTO/ PATRICK EBONG

SP Okema noted that case files have also been compiled and sent to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) for perusal and legal advice.

“We are still looking for other suspects who fled. This is really a very primitive approach… the one clan members took. We strongly discourage and condemn such practices,” SP Okema said.

He emphasized that this should act as a deterrent to others who wish to resolve issues by creating more problems.