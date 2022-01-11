Seven dead, scores injured in Lira road accident

  • The incident happened when a Fuso truck they were traveling in with their goods overturned at Piiawac along Abako-Lira road at around 8pm as they returned from Ajuri Market in Alebtong District. Over 50 market vendors were on board.

At least seven traders were killed and many others injured in an accident that occurred Monday evening in Agali Sub County, Lira District. 

