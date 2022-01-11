Seven dead, scores injured in Lira road accident

At least seven traders were killed and many others injured in an accident that occurred Monday evening in Agali Sub County, Lira District.

The incident happened when a Fuso truck they were traveling in with their goods overturned at Piiawac along Abako-Lira road at around 8pm as they returned from Ajuri Market in Alebtong District. Over 50 market vendors were on board.

Eyewitnesses say the truck driver lost control as he tried to overtake another vehicle, forcing it to overturn.

Two females and five males died on the spot, while over 20 others including the driver identified as Mr Jasper Odongo, were rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital with critical injuries.

Mr Denis Okabo, an eyewitness, blamed the nasty incident on speeding.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson confirmed the incident blaming it on overloading, reckless driving, and speeding.

“Preliminary findings indicate speeding, reckless driving, and overloading. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the mortuary for postmortem, but the particulars will be revealed later. I appeal to the market people to desist from being overloaded on trucks because by doing so, they are putting their lives in danger,” he said.