Seven die after taxi rams into stationary cane truck in Jinja

At least seven people have been confirmed dead in a road crash that occurred along Jinja-Iganga highway in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The fatal accident occurred in the Kakira sugarcane plantation when a commuter taxi hit a stationary truck loaded with sugarcane.

According to Kiira Region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, the taxi was travelling from Mbale to Kampala when it rammed into the truck, which had broken down due to mechanical issues.

"We collected six bodies from the scene, and another person who was among the eight injured died at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital," Mr Mubi said.

Mr Mubi attributed the crash to improper use of the road, citing the lack of warning signs indicating the stationary truck ahead.

He warned drivers of vehicles with mechanical issues to take necessary precautions, stating that an operation to crack down on such vehicles is imminent.

One of the survivors, Mr Emanuel Kisibo, a resident of Namisindwa district, recounted the horrific incident, which occurred at 4 am.

"There was speeding on the driver's part," Kisibo said. "I was sitting in the back seat, which saved my life. Those in the front seats were the most affected."

Local resident Joseph Okello blamed the narrowness of the road in Kakira for the frequent accidents in the area.

"Motorists drive recklessly, especially at night, leading to these tragic incidents," he said.

The wreckage of the taxi was taken to Kakira police station, and the bodies of the deceased were transported to Jinja Hospital mortuary. The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed.