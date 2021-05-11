Seven heads of state to attend Museveni swearing-in

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Highly-placed government sources Tuesday said at least seven heads of state will be attending President Museveni’s May 12 swearing-in ceremony.

A list which was sent to Daily Monitor shows that heads of state who will not make it have sent their representatives.

The Minister for the Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo, last week told the media that the government had sent out invitations to at least 42 heads of state.

President Museveni will be sworn in for his sixth elective term at Kololo Independence Grounds having been declared winner of the January 14 polls.

The heads of state are Alpha Condé (Guinea), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), and Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo), who is also the chairperson of the African Union.

According to our sources, other dignitaries include the minister of international relations and corporation for South Africa Naledi Pandor, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, general secretary of East African Community Peter Mutuku Mathuki, prime minister of Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, and executive secretary on international conference on the Great Lakes Region Ambassador João Samuel Caholo.

Others are minister of Combatants of Mozambique, minister of Foreign Affairs for Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, and the Russian Federation presidential representative.

Preparations

While addressing the media yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, who is also the chairperson of the organising committee of the president’s swearing-in ceremony, said at least 4,294 guests were invited to attend the event.

Mr Kakande said half of the overall guests will come from districts while the rest will come from other government departments and the international community.

He explained that each district will be represented by 18 guests chosen from the party structures.

However, he noted that guests without a national identity card and negative Covid-19 test results will not be allowed to attend the event.

“We would like to also warn those who are planning to disrupt this event to stop it. President Museveni was declared winner of the January elections through a legal procedure and we must all rally behind him. All those who are not satisfied with the election results should wait for another five years…,” he said.

Mr Kakande also said security has been deployed across the city to ensure order. He declined to reveal how many security personnel had been deployed, saying he wasn’t in position to do so.

Asked about what Mr Museveni’s swearing-in means for the country, Mr Kakande noted that the President has been a visionary leader who is steering the country into the right direction. He said Ugandans should expect better services and prosperity as promised during the campaigns.

The President has over the years supported poverty-eradication initiatives which are aimed at improving people’s livelihoods with the latest being the Emyooga programme.

The heads of state and delegations expected on May 12:

1. President of Federal Republic of Somalia- Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

2. President of Republic of Guinea- Alpha Conde

3. President of Zimbabwe- Emmerson Mnangagwa

4. President of Burundi- Évariste Ndayishimiye

5. African Union (AU) chairperson and DR Congo president- Felix Antoine Tshisekedi

6. President of Ghana- Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

7. President of South Sudan- Salva Kiir Mayardit

8. African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson- Moussa Mahamat Faki

9. Russian Federation Presidential Representative

10. Prime Minister of Gabon- Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

11. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic- Mohamed Salem Ould Salek

12. Minister of Combatants of Mozambique-

13. EAC Secretary General- Peter Mathuki

14. International Conference on Great Lakes Region ES

15. Republic of South Africa Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

16. IGAD Executive Secretary- Ambassador João Samuel Caholo.

17.Federal Republic of Nigeria Vice President- Yemi Osinbajo

