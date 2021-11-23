Seven injured in Kayunga road accident

Seven passengers sustained injuries after a taxi they were travelling in swerved off the road and plunged into Kantenga swamp in Kayunga town council.

Police say the accident happened when the taxi Reg. No. UAZ 618L destined for Kampala from Kayunga was intercepted by enforcement officers attached to Bugerere Taxi Park Operators Cooperative Society Ltd, accusing the driver of loading passengers from an ungazetted area.

“The officers forced their way into the moving taxi at Kantenga swamp trying to grab the driver from the steering wheel, causing the taxi to plunge into the swamp,” a traffic police officer at the scene said.

This resulted in a stampede as the taxi driver, his conductor and some passengers fought the enforcement officers until the police intervened and calmed the situation.

The taxi was towed to Kayunga police station pending investigations.

Mr Dan Wagwabi, the Kayuga District Field Force Unit police Commander, asked both the drivers and the enforcement officers to observe discipline while carrying out their works, saying that such acts can lead to loss of lives.