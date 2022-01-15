Seven killed in Kampala-Gulu road crash

Seven people have been confirmed dead following a motor accident involving a trailer and a taxi vehicle at Kyampisi village along Kampala- Gulu highway in Nakasongola District on Friday night.

“Both vehicles were moving in the direction of Gulu when the speeding taxi crashed into the slow moving trailer. Seven people and all occupants of the taxi vehicle died while two people are still nursing injuries at the health facilities where they were rushed in critical condition. We are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons,” Mr Isah Semwogerere, the Savana Regional Police spokesperson told this reporter on Saturday.

The police transferred bodies of the deceased persons to Nakasongola Health Centre IV mortuary for postmortem.

The traffic police will avail detailed information on the cause of the accident, according Semwogerere.

Mr Musa Kayongo, an eyewitness, told this reporter that residents struggled to cut through the wreckage of the taxi to save lives.

“It was a struggle. We could not save any more lives. I believe that the taxi driver was speeding and possibly failed to control his car that was approaching the trailer that was moving in the same direction of Gulu District. It was approaching 10pm when the accident occurred,” he said.

Residents of Kinyogoga Sub-county in Nakaseke District where the taxi was destined have identified some of the deceased as Vianne Ntagwabira, a resident of Kinyogoga town in Nakaseke District and another woman only identified as Night, a trader killed together with two of her children in the Friday.

Mr Fred Rwabirinda, the Nakaseke District Councilor representing Kinyogoga Sub-county told Monitor that the trader had travelled with her 12- year-old son and a baby.

“We are gathering information about the other deceased persons but they are all people from Nakaseke District. Two women that died in the accident are from the UPDF barracks in Kaweweta,” he said.