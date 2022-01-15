Seven killed in Kampala-Gulu road crash

The wreckage of the taxi vehicle that was involved in the Nakasongola night accident which claimed the lives of seven people on January 14, 2022. Photo/Dan Wandera.

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Seven people have been confirmed dead following a motor accident involving a trailer and a taxi vehicle at Kyampisi village along Kampala- Gulu highway in Nakasongola District on Friday night.

