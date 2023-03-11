Seven Kyamate students charged with murder, remanded over dorm fire

Seven students of Kyamate Secondary School in Ntungamo District in western Uganda have been charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and 175 other counts of malicious damage to property following last month’s fire that left one of their colleagues burnt to death.

The suspects who appeared before Ntungamo Grade One magistrate, Ms Mariam Namubiru were on Friday remanded to prison after being advised not to take plea because their offences are capital in nature and only triable by the High Court.

“Have you understood all the 180 charges? You’re not required to take plea to all the charges because count one is of murder, an offence that is only tried by the High Court”, Ms Namubiru told the suspects.

Prosecution led by Mr Laurdel Twinomugisha told court that 18-year-old senior three student, Wilber Tumushabe, a resident of Kihorobo, Kabasheshe in Kayonza Sub county in Rushenyi Ntungamo District and his friends on February 26, 2023 willingly and unwillingly set fire on two male dormitories of Mandela and Nyerere valued at Shs 457 million where one senior one student, Bonus Atukwatse died.

The prosecution identified the other suspects as Herbert Joshua Asiimwe, Odomal Odongo Kanyesigye, Lawrence Twesigye, Arnold Tumwesigye and Anthony Arinaitwe, all aged 18.



They were remanded to Ntungamo government prison until March 27, when they return to court for mention of their case.

Their 16-year-old colleague who we cannot name because he’s a minor was sent to Kabale remand home.