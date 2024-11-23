Seven Masaka officials arrested over graft

At least seven officials in Masaka District have been arrested on orders of State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Ms Rose Lilly Akello after failing to account for public funds.

Those arrested include; the Masaka City Education Officer ,Mr Steven Kakeeto, Mr Ronald Joseph Mugerwa (Masaka City commercial officer) ,Mr Wilson Kizza (Masaka District community development officer), John Baptist Matovu ,the (district focal person), Mr Willy Ssekandi ( Masaka District commercial officer) ,Ms Sarah Nakyanzi ( assistant resident district commissioner ) and Mr William Muwanguzi (Masaka City enforcement officer).

During a joint meeting of heads of departments, politicians and other leaders the district and city staff convened at Masaka City mayors’ chambers on November 22, the implicated civil servants were tasked to give convincing explanations on the queries raised against their departments in vain.

Ms Akello is currently pitching camp in Masaka with a team of investigators from the Office of Auditor General, Inspectorate of Government, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Directorate of Public Prosecution, Police Criminal Investigations Directorate and State House Health Monitoring Unit under the inter-agency forum.

Mr Kakeeto is one of the public servants that faced the wrath of the committee members after failing to explain issues raised against his department where head teachers in two public primary schools are said to have inflated the number of learners in the schools.

The DEO is accused of conniving with the school heads to financial loss to the government and when he failed to give appropriate answers , the committee chairperson (Ms Akello) was prompted to order him to record statements at Masaka Central Police Station.

“It was discovered that Butale Primary School, had 120 pupils though it was getting capitation grants for over 200 pupils which was causing financial loss to government, and this was the same case with Kalagala COP Primary School ,but Mr Kakeeto as the head of the department did not do much to help in recovering of the funds which brought up suspicions that he was conniving with the school head teachers to defraud government,” the minister said

Mr Kakeeto however asked the committee to sympathize with him, saying that his department is understaffed and cannot adequately inspect all the schools under his jurisdiction.

Mr Hudu Hussein, the Masaka Resident City Commission, said Mr Kakeeto is one of the officers that has been giving them headache and needs to be investigated over his misconduct.

Accusations

Mr Mugerwa is accused of soliciting for bribes from groups before they could benefit from government programmes such as Emyooga and Parish Development Model among others.

It is alleged that Mr Mugerwa has been charging between Shs 10m and Shs15m from beneficiaries which prompted the minister Akello to order police to arrest him to answer queries against him.

For Mr Ssekandi, he is accused of conniving with a Masaka based businessman to sell trees from the district forest worth Shs 2m without following the right procedure and clearance from the district council while Ms Nakyanzi is said to have participated in changing the land title of Masaka Resource Centre building ,one of the public properties in the city. The disputed building located on Plot 9, Edward Avenue, also houses Masaka City public library, a craft shop and some restaurants.

Ms Akello said it is a collective responsibility to fight corruption and urged the public to support all efforts geared towards curbing this vice.