Seven mourners drown as boat capsizes on Lake Kyoga

Seven people drowned on Friday when a boat carrying mourners capsized on Lake Kyoga after hitting a tree stump.

The vessel, carrying 36 mourners, was en route to Kiryanga Village in Acii Sub County, Amolatar District, for the burial of Joyce Abuni, sister to Muchura Anglican Church catechist Alfred Oduno.

Police identified the deceased as Steven Odeke, chairperson of Muchora Abino A Village in Acii Sub County, Catherine Aguti, Sylvia Abonyo, Jaspher Ogwal, Robina Ejang, Semmy Agwech, and one unidentified male.

According to Kyoga North Police, the accident occurred around 11 a.m. as the overloaded boat approached the landing site. Its engine struck a tree stump, causing the captain to lose control before the vessel capsized.

In the chaos, six mourners went missing while others managed to swim to safety. Police marine divers were deployed and managed to recover six bodies, which were taken to Amolatar Health Facility for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities said search efforts were ongoing to retrieve the remaining missing victim.



