Seven NUP supporters arrested in Bududa

Police in Bududa District have arrested seven people, reportedly supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Bobi Wine on allegations of planning to disrupt the electoral process.

Police allege that the suspects were brought from other districts by the NUP flag bearer for Manjiys county MP seat, John Baptist Nambeshe to destabilise elections.

Mr Jagger Magyezi the District Police Commander confirmed the arrests.

"We have arrested five people who had been imported into the district to destabilise security during election" he said.

Mr Magyezi added: “We also arrested two of the natives who were housing them."

Magyezi said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are residents of Kampala and Wakiso districts.