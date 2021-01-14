Seven NUP supporters arrested in Bududa

By Leonard Mukooli More by this Author

By Phoebe Masongole

Police in Bududa District have arrested seven supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) on allegation of planning to disrupt election in the area.

NUP is led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, whose presidential campaigns have on several occasions been disrupted by security operatives.

Hundreds of his supporters have been jailed without any charges being preferred against them while others have been prosecuted formally.

Police alleges that the suspects were brought from other districts by the NUP Manjiya County Member of Parliament, John Baptist Nambeshe to destabilise elections.

"We have arrested five people who had been imported into the district to destabilise security during election" Mr Jagger Magyezi, the district police commander said.

He said that two residents who were allegedly housing them have also been arrested

Mr Magyezi said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are residents of Kampala and Wakiso districts.