Seven nurses rationing to care for 60 premature babies at Mbarara Hospital

Premature babies need quality care to make it to another stage of child growth but the situation at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital puts their lives at a higher risk.

According to Dr Elias Kumbakumba, the hospital's head of pediatrics and child health, the premature babies ward faces an acute shortage of nurses.

“We only have seven nurses at the premature babies ward and you find that the ratio of nurses to the babies under their care is 1:60 and it should be 1: 4, this is a very big problem. These babies need quality care because every part of them has not developed including the brain, heart, lungs and the liver,” Dr Kabakumba said on November 22 during celebration to mark belated World Prematurity day at Mbarara University of Science and Technology Pharmacology grounds in Mbarara City.

Dr Kumbakumba said the premature ward at this facility needs at least 30 nurses from the current before adding that on average every year they take care of 1200 premature babies.

“These seven nurses work in three every day and that is why at times we are blamed for neglecting patients, the nurses are always tired and worn, but we thank God they have sacrificed much to see premature babies cared for and supported to grow up,” added Dr Kumbakumba.

He added that while the government is constructing a hundred bed capacity Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that is near completion, without adequate staff, it may not help much in reducing child mortality rate.

“We thank the government for trying to address infrastructural challenges for the Neonatal Unit but without human resources we might not do much. I appeal to the government to recruit enough staff if we are to address child mortality rates in the country,” he added.

Ms Irene Atuhaire who has had her child successfully care for from premature stage at the hospital said the work the nurses do is stressful.

“I gave birth to my baby when she was 26 weeks and we spent 67 days on care but I had almost turned into a nurse because I and some mothers had to come in to assist when the workload is too much,” she said.

The hospital Deputy Executive Director, Dr Francis Oriokot, said they have always reminded the government of the challenge of low staffing levels that frustrates effective service delivery.

“We are yet to receive a positive response to increase our staffing levels, we have only 12 percent of the essential staff we need. To do our work effectively we need to have enough staff. We also have funding challenges, out of 37 billion of our budget we only get Shs 7 billion,” he said.

Dr Deogratiuos Migadde, a senior medical officer in the Ministry of Health who represented the Commissioner for Reproductive Child Health, Dr Richard Mugahi, promised that they are working hard to see major challenges in the health sector are addressed.