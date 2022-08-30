Seven officials charged over Wandegeya Market graft

Seven former interim committee members of Wandegeya market have been charged and jailed for allegedly mismanaging the market and causing financial loss to the government.

They include Mr Saul Asaba, the supervisor of cooperatives at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Mr Wilberforce Waligo, the officer for trade and enterprise development at KCCA, Mr Jonathan Gita, the former chairperson for interim committee, Mr Richard Kamya, a businessman, Ms Teddy Birungi, alias Muzungu, Ms Grace Tusiime, alias Akiiki, and Mr Derrick Kulubya Kiryowa.

The group was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Ms Joan Aciro, for plea.

However, they denied the charges of abuse of office, causing damage to public property, and conspiracy to defraud.

The court also issued criminal summons against KCCA director and deputy director of gender, community development and production, Ms Harriet Mudondo, and Mr Geoffrey Esau Galukande, respectively.

Other two former interim committee members wanted are Joseph Kalema and Suzan Nabakiibi.

Ms Aciro’s decision was prompted by the state prosecutor who informed court that investigations in the matter were complete, however, criminal summons should be issued against the four to appear and take plea. The case has been adjourned to today for the hearing of the accused’s bail application.

Prosecution states that the officials allegedly allocated stalls to themselves and were engaged in demolition and merger of stalls and lockup shops, among other irregularities in Wandegeya Market between 2012 and 2020.