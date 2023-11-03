Seven plead guilty to terrorism, sentenced

Seven people have been sentenced to jail terms of between seven and 10 years after they pleaded guilty to terror activities.

The group that pleaded guilty before the International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) presided over by Justice Susan Okalany was arrested in 2018 following the shooting dead of former Buyende police boss Muhammad Kirumira in Bulenga, Wakiso District.

The seven include 75-year-old Juma Swabalu Sekiti, alias Mayuge, Jamil Muwonge, alias Jama Moses, Ibrahim Kavuma, Daniel Kaaya, alias Shafic alias fifty cent, Luutu Kimuli, alias Mabira, Uthman Mugoya, alias Ibrahim Nawanzu and Ibrahim Kavuma.

The group also pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking in children, belonging to a terrorist organisation, rendering support to a terrorist organisation and two alternative counts of terrorist financing.

The judge sentenced Muwonge to 10 years, Ssewanyana to nine years, while Kaya, Kimuli and Kavuma will serve eight years. Seventy-year-old Sekiti and 75-year-old Mugoya were sentenced to seven years each.

However, while sentencing Ssewanyana who was facing multiple charges of trafficking children and recruiting them into ADF rebel activities before sexually exploiting them and denying them education, Justice Okalany said she almost rejected his request for plea bargain given the gravity of the charges.

“I had a sleepless night thinking about it but I decided to endorse it. You ruined your children’s future forever. Islam does not say children should not get education although I have forgotten the chapter,” she said.

“You are supposed to raise them to become adults and be responsible, but you decided to ruin them. You have survived because if I had gone into a full trial, a 50-year jail term would have been appropriate,” Justice Okalany added.

The convicts were jointly charged with Sulaiman Ismael Ssebowa, Sulaiman Ssenfuka, Andrew Kaweesi, Ahamed Ssebuwufu, and Mariam Kasujja, who are out on bail and did not embrace the plea-bargaining arrangement.

Justification

Justice Okalany said she would not try the rest of the accused persons although she is still the acting head of ICD.

“I will not be seen to be rendering justice if I continue with the hearing of those remaining on the case. However, I am still available for those who want to enter a plea bargain. The files should be forwarded to the registrar for reallocation,” she held.

The prosecution alleges that the accused people and others still at large between 2015 and 2018 in diverse areas of Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Rakai, Kyotera, Buikwe and Busoga Sub-region belonged or professed to belong to Allied Democratic Front (ADF), a rebel group led by Jamil Mukulu.