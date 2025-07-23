Seven remanded over murder of NGO boss

Mukono Grade One Magistrate’s court presided over by Elizabeth Peace Lamunu on Wednesday remanded seven suspects to Luzira prison in connection with the murder of Godfrey Wayengera, a Finance Director at Compassion International Uganda.

The prosecution told court that during the night of June 9, 2025, Ashraf Tumusiime, also known as Obadiah, 40; Muhammad Mwesigye, popularly known as Jet Lee, 50, a UPDF deserter; Fahad Kasolo, 30; Mike Ssenteza, also known as Mwagamwaga, 40; and Cpl Borban Mugabe attached to military police at Kololo, Dauda Kyangwe, Derrick Keeya, and others still at large, at Nsuube in Mukono, used a fake pistol gun and sticks to abduct Wayengera and Christine Najjabi, and later beat Wayengera to death.

His body was dumped in Namumira near the railway line.

Prosecution also told the court that after abducting the two, they robbed them of their property, including Wayengera’s mobile Phone, estimated to cost Shs 1.3 million, and a laptop of about Shs 3 million, while Najjabi lost a techno phone worth about Shs800,000.

Prosecution added that investigations into the case are still ongoing and submitted that the accused persons be remanded to allow smooth investigations.

The magistrate did not allow the suspects to take a plea because the nature of their offences, being capital, are only tried in the High Court.

They were remanded until August 7, 2025, when they will re-appear for mention of their cases.

The accused were arrested from various places following a directive from President Museveni to do everything possible to apprehend Wayengera’s killers.

According to security sources, the gang headed by Tumusiime had been operating in the Greater Mukono area for some time and were previously involved in criminal activities, including highway robberies.

Suspects arrive at court on July 23, 2025. PHOTO/ DIPHAS KIGULI

Tumusiime was arrested at Kussatu, along the Mukono-Kayunga Road in Nama sub-county.

Ssenteza was picked from a hideout in Busawuli Ward, Wakiso District, while Kasolo was arrested in Kireka, Wakiso District. Both Mwesigye and Mugabe were arrested in Kagugube, Wandegeya, Kampala.

Wayengera was also the director of Beloved Daycare and Nursery School, located in Nsuube A Cell, Mukono Central Division, Mukono Municipality.