Seven silent signs of heart attack 

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death across the globe and heart attack is one of them that should not be ignored.

Dr Emmy Okello, the consultant cardiologist at Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), in an interview with Daily Monitor, described a heart attack as a situation when a blood clot is blocking one of the heart arteries that stops blood and oxygen from moving into the heart.

He further explained that the signs of an impending heart attack include:

Chest pain

Dr Okello said a person will feel heaviness in the chest like there is someone sitting inside the body.

Dr Ivan Ntambulanalwo, a cardiologist at Medipal International Hospital, said chest pain is a common sign of a heart attack and that some people describe it as burning sensation, constrictive, and that the pain is usually in the centre of the chest.

Jaw, back pain

Dr Ntambulanalwo noted that this comes as a result of chest pain. He added that the pain tends to spread to the left hand, the jaw or even at the back. The pain is usually very intense though it varies in those who present mild pain, especially those that have diabetes.

“Most diabetic patients don’t actually feel pain at all, these are people who present with heart failure, saying I cannot breathe, or even move a distance but as you go and try to figure out what is going on, you realise this person got a heart attack,” Dr Ntambulanalwo said.

Ulcer-like signs

Dr Okello said some people feel as if they are having ulcer pain in the upper part of the stomach.

Body weakness, dizziness

The doctors also noted that some people may show signs of feeling weak, although they may not have pain.

Difficulty breathing

Dr Okello stated that some people get a breathing problem, suddenly and may end up collapsing.

Epigastric pain

There are others that present epigastric pain, especially the women and the elderly, saying they intend to have atypical symptoms of difficulty in breathing, according to Dr Ntambulanalwo.

Excessive sweating

Dr Elias Sebatta, a cardiologist at UHI, said a lot of sweating comes as a result of chest pain, diabetes, and high blood pressure

He advises the public that whoever feels some of the signs should go to the hospital for a check-up so that they unblock the artery in case it’s blocked.

Dr Sabatta said heart attack is a big problem that shouldn’t be ignored, adding that many people have died without knowing the causes yet it is a heart attack.

He further revealed that UHI receives about four cases of heart attacks every week and that the condition typically happens in adults of more than 40 years.

Dr Ntambulanalwo noted that for those above 60 years, it [heart attack] is more common in women while for those below 60 years, the casualties are more in men.

Although this problem is among old people, Dr Ntambulanalwo noted that it is also witnessed among young people, especially those involved in drug abuse.

“What we are actually seeing is that there are now increasing incidences of young people developing heart attacks. Lifestyle has changed, people are not doing much as they used to do to make their bodies active, people are using a lot of fast foods rich in fats, which are not good since they have a lot of cholesterol,’’ he said.

Prevalence

The Cardiovascular Journal of Africa of 2020 revealed that in 2017, the age standardised total cardiovascular diseases (CVD) death rate was 9.85 percent, which was lower than the global rate of 31.8 percent.

According to the World Health Organisation, globally, CVDs are the leading cause of death and it is estimated that 17.9 million lives are lost each year.

Risks

Diabetes, high blood pressure

Dr Ntambulanalwo said people with these diseases are at risk of suffering from heart attacks. He urged them to regularly visit the hospitals for check-ups.

High levels of cholesterol

Those with high levels of cholesterol in the blood eventually block the heart arteries and stop the heart from receiving blood and oxygen that results in heart attack

Family history

Dr Ntambulanalwo also explained that some people easily suffer from heart attacks because it’s

genetically transferred. He advises people to always do a check-up if they had someone who had a heart attack.

Age

Dr Ntambulanalwo said old people are at risk of suffering from a heart attack. The other risk factors are obesity and smoking.

Prevention

Dr Ntambulanalwo advised people with diseases such as diabetes to try to treat it and ensure their blood levels are constantly in check by making regular visits to hospitals for reviews.

Exercise

He encouraged people to exercise regularly, having physical activity of about 30 minutes every day for five days a week to control the risk of another heart disease.

Diet

Dr Ntambulanalwo noted that people need to emphasise plant-based diets as opposed to animal-based diets by taking fruits, greens and avoiding red meat.

He also said regular body check-ups will help one to realise any health complications for quicker intervention. The doctor also warns against smoking and drinking alcohol.