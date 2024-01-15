Seven suspects remanded over phone snatching in Kampala

In the efforts to address public outcries about the increasing phone snatching incidents around the capital city, police have arrested seven suspects, some of whom have been captured snatching phones from unsuspecting motorists.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the suspects have been aligned before the courts of law and subsequently remanded.

He added that the arrested group together with others still at large, has been actively involved in coordinated attacks, snatching and robbing members of the public within Kampala City.

"In response to escalating concerns voiced by the public regarding the surge in phone snatching incidents within Lower Nsooba, Upper Nsooba, UEB, Kagugube, and surrounding areas, the Wandegeya Police have undertaken a series of targeted operations against criminal gangs operating in these regions,” Owoyesigyire said through a Monday press statement.

A man on a motorcycle (L) snatches a phone from a passenger on a boda-boda in Kampala on an unspecified date in 2024. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB

“Seven suspects have been apprehended with some captured in the act by CCTV cameras snatching phones from unsuspecting motorists,” he added.

The suspects include Rickson Ogema alias Ricky, operating around Shell Mulago and Mawanda, Mike Kakooza alias Aidari,16, Marvin Kigozi ,22, Mark Ssekyanzi ,19, Bruce Amanya ,22, and the 20-year-old Abdu Lukwago alias Patrol.

Owoyesigyire emphasized that to address this growing concern, “the Police have committed to ongoing operations targeting such criminal activities.” Adding that; permanent deployments will be established in areas significantly affected by these groups to enhance public safety.

He also appreciated the community for ably collaborating in providing crucial information that facilitated these arrests.