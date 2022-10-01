Seventh heath worker contracts Ebola

A seventh health worker has tested positive for Ebola and is undergoing treatment at the isolation facility in Mubende District after presenting symptoms of the hemorrhagic fever.

Information about a seventh worker who presented the Ebola symptoms and was put under isolation was on September 30 brought to the attention of the taskforce during a stakeholders' meeting chaired by the Health Minister, Dr Ruth Aceng at the Mubende District Council hall as a section of the health partners fronted the idea of securing a second treatment unit for the frontline staff.

“A health worker, an intern is now undergoing treatment at the isolation centre. The health worker is with us at the isolation facility and has not been transferred to Fort Portal Hospital,” Dr Batiibwe, the Director Mubende regional hospital said.

While the taskforce and the medical teams on ground on September 30 noted the success story of the two discharged patients that tested negative and cleared to rejoin their respective families after undergoing treatment, the hospital still needs more staff to ensure that the workers get deployed on a shift basis.

“We are moving on well and the team at the hospital has received the necessary protective gear among other basic operational material,” Dr Paul Batiibwe said.

This comes as the health partners and government are contemplating on securing a second isolation and treatment facility that can accommodate cases involving the frontline staff.